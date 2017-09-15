$5,000 bail in Benton City sex crime

— A Benton City man arrested on child molestation charges by the Benton County Sheriff was arraigned yesterday in Benton County Superior Court.

Luis A. Madrigal, 23, was arrested Sept. 13 on a warrant issued by Judge Alexander C. Ekstrom. At arraignment he was charged with second-degree child molestation.

According the sheriff’s deputies, Madrigal, 23, of Benton City, drove a young teen girl to a remote location Sept. 7, parked and molested her.