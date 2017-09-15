Ag worker stabs another

BENTON CITY — An agricultural worker was arrested early Wednesday after allegedly stabbing another man with sheers.
The men had been arguing at about 6:30 a.m. where they worked on North Sunset Road, officials said. Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arriving on scene found a Hispanic man with stab wounds. He was taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland. The second man was arrested.
