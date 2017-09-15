Airport board sets meeting

SUNNYSIDE — The Municipal Airport board will have a regular meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Fire Station, 513 S. 8th St.
The meeting will take place in the conference room. Board members will hear about the Larry Dolan sign proposal and get an update on the airport renovation project.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment