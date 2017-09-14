Florence (Waddle) Iverson, 97 of Sunnyside, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Sunnyside.

Florence was born March 29, 1920, to Claude and Celia (Backeberg) Waddle in Bottineau, N.D. She moved with her family to the Lower Yakima Valley in 1937.

Florence married Edward Iverson on April 20, 1940, and they settled in the Sunnyside area.

Their early years were spent cutting asparagus and picking fruit.

Florence worked for Hickenbottom and Sons for more than 20 years, sorting asparagus and all kinds of fruit. She made friends that lasted a lifetime. Florence loved needlework of all kinds, baking and sewing. Many people enjoyed the fruits of her labor.

Florence is survived by her children, Myrna Thomas of Sunnyside, Kenneth (Ellen) Iverson of Outlook, and Linda (Dennis) Duim of Sunnyside. She is also survived by four grandchildren Pamela (Sean) Mallory of Vancouver, Kristy Iverson of Winlock, Bethany (Kyle) White of Frisco, Texas, and Andrew Duim of Sunnyside, four great-grandchildren Aidan and Liam Mallory and Braden and Madison White, one brother Ralph Waddle and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed, in 2004 after 64 years of marriage, her parents, sisters Iris Baumgartner and Edna Shows and brother George Waddle.

We would like to thank the staff at Homestead Place and Just Like Home for their loving care the last three years.

Viewing and visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 and from 9-10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Memorials may be made to Sunnyside Christian School or the donor’s choice.

Those wishing to sign Florence’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.