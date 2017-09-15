Gilbert Henry Marchello, 87, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 14, 2017, in Sunnyside.

He was born April 16, 1930 in Gleeson, Ariz.

Viewing and visitation will be held 5-9 p.m. with a celebration of Gilbert’s life from 7-9 Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, at the PDC Apostolic Church in Sunnyside.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. at the PDC Apostolic Church in Sunnyside followed by graveside services at the Grandview Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.