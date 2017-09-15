Man hurt as three cars crash

— A man from Outlook was injured near here yesterday morning in a three-vehicle crash.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the 9:39 a.m. crash took place at the intersection of state Highway 223 and Indian Church Road.

All drivers involved were wearing seatbelts, and neither drugs nor alcohol was a factor, the patrol said.

The injured driver was Miguel Santana Maderos, 56, the patrol said. He was taken by ambulance to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Santana Maderos was driving a black 1989 Ford Ranger pickup. Totaled, it was impounded by the Auto Boneyard.

The driver of the second vehicle was Francisco J. Acosta Silva, 47, of Sunnyside. He was not injured. Acosta Silva was driving a green 2001 International farm truck. It sustained damage but was driven from the scene.

The third driver was Lee C. Carlson, 67, of Granger. He was not hurt. Carlson was driving a silver 2013 Toyota Tundra pickup. It sustained damage, but was driven from the scene.

According to the Patrol, Santana Maderos was northbound on 223. Acosta Silva and Carlson were southbound.

Acosta Maderos’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the Acosta Silva truck near the rear and then struck the front of the Carlson car.

The cause was “inattention,” the patrol said. Santana Maderos was cited for second-degree negligent driving.