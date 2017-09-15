Prosser schools leader leaves

— The top educator in the School District is no longer at his post.

Superintendent Ray Tolcacher had planned to retire at the end of the school year. But according to staff reports, his office was cleaned out yesterday.

Neither School Board President Peggy S. Douglas nor Tolcacher could be reached for comment by press time yesterday.

Tolcacher’s early departure comes as the district deals with several issues, including implementation of a new social media policy and plans to build a new high school.

Those issues arose prior to the School Board’s evaluation of Tolcacher in June.

The School Board put out a statement late yesterday about Tolcacher leaving, but did not clarify why.

However, the statement is clear that Tolcacher is on paid leave.

“Dr. Tolcacher is on paid leave. The parties are currently negotiating regarding Dr. Tolcacher’s contract and retirement,” the statement said. “These negotiations are private and privileged. Any other reports regarding this matter are inaccurate and without factual basis.”

Tolcacher had planned to retire at the end of the school year. He had announced his plans after voters approved a construction bond for a new high school.