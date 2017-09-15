Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

September 13

Information on Division Street.

Animal problem on West Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Disorderly on Euclid Road.

Utility problem on West Second Street at Avenue G.

Suspicious circumstance on South Euclid Road.

Animal problem on Davie Road.

Malicious mischief on Maxwell Court.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

September 13

Theft on East Third Street.

Abuse neglect on Railroad Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

September 13

Warrant service on West First Avenue.

Found property on South Ninth Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on North 16th Street.

Transport on West Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Found property on East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on Otis Avenue.

Harassment on North 16th Street.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Animal problem on Cascade Way.

Malicious mischief on East Lincoln Avenue.

Public service on Midvale Road at Exit 67.

Information on West Madison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South 13th Street.

Traffic offense on Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on West South Hill Road.

Trespassing on South Ninth Street.

Trespassing on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic offense on Yakima Valley Highway.

Code enforce on West Edison Avenue.

Code enforcement on South Ninth Street.

Code enforce on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue at South Sixth Street.

Assist resident on North Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on Cemetery Road.

Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue.

Recovered stolen property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Injury crash on South 13th Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Abuse neglect on Jersey Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Southwest Crescent Avenue at Northwest Crescent Avenue.

Animal problem on Parkland Drive.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Assist agency on Tacoma Avenue.

Assist resident on West Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on Eastbound Interstate 82 at Milepost 64.

September 14

Suspicious circumstance on Allen Road.

Transport on North Front Street.

Runaway juvenile on Columbia Avenue.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 at Exit 63.

WAPATO POLICE

September 13

Vehicle prowl on North Frontage Road.

Child porn on North Ahtanum Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on West Elizabeth Street.

Domestic disturbance on West Seventh Street.

Business alarm on South Wasco Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Ninth Street.



YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

September 13

Assist agency on North Granger Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on North Elm Street, Grandview.

Fraud on Midvale Road, Mabton.

Burglary on Ingham Road, Outlook.

Traffic offense on Yakima Valley Highway.

Abuse neglect on East Euclid Road, Mabton.

Sex crime on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Animal problem on Wendell Phillips Road, Sunnyside.

Fraud on South Lester Road, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on Liberty Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Civil matter on Crewport Road, Granger.

Shots fired on Knight Hill Road, Zillah.

Residential alarm on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Runaway juvenile on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

September 13

Juvenile problem on Rainier Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue, Zillah.

MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Steven Michels

Sept. 12, 2017

MITIGATION HEARINGS

Alvaro Rojas Bernardino, dob: 2/19/74; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $250.

William Brandon Burwell, dob: 4/19/85; person on electronic device while driving, fined $136. Failed to appear.

Bacilio Ruiz-Guzman, dob: 8/18/87; per/kills animal, fined $100.

Celeste Marlene Sanchez, dob: 8/26/99; no valid operating license with valid ID, fined $550. Failed to appear.

Aidan Matthew Jr. Guzman, dob: 10/21/95; speeding 14 mph over limit, fined $166.

Enriqueta Melo Pedroza, dob: 10/29/76; operating motor vehicle without insurances, fined $250.

Julian Aguirre Campos, dob: 5/10/77; operating motor vehicle without insurance, Fined $550. Failed to appear.

Julio Cesar Ruiz Hernandez, dob: 11/13/98; second degree negligent driving, fined $300.

PRELIMINARY HEARING

Mara A. Garcia Trevino, dob: 12/24/92; no valid operating license without ID, dismissed.

Raymond Glenn Garza, dob: 7/14/64; driving while license suspended, dismissed.

Aidan Matthew Jr. Guzman, dob: 10/21/95; driving while licenses suspended, amended to, fined $550.

Enriqueta Melo Pedroza, dob: 10/29/76; driving while licenses suspended, dismissed,

Angela Marie Camacho, dob: 1/9/85; third degree driving while license suspended, pled not guilty.

ARRAIGNMENT

Jesus Alejandro Garcia, dob: 12/3/73; driving under the influences, failed to appear; warrant issued, fine $7,500.

Graciela Mendez, dob: 6/26/94; driving while license suspended, failed to appear. Warrant issued Fined 1,500.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Juan Manuel Garcia, dob: 8/1/85; driving under the influences, amended to negligent driving, sentences 364 days suspended, fined $1,635.15.

Julio Cesar Ruiz Hernandez, dob: 11/13/98; hit and run, unattended property. Dismissed.

Jose Armando Villalobos, dob: 4/8/88; driving under the influence, amended to negligent, first degree; sentenced 90 days suspended, fined $1,450. Reckless endangerment, dismissed.

STIPULATED ORDER OF COMPLIANCE

Noelia M. Hernandez, dob: 12/15/97; third degree theft. dismissed.