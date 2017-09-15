Put male or female on birth certificate

DAILY SUN NEWS EDITORIAL

When you are born, you either arrive with the indoor plumbing of a girl or the outdoor plumbing of a boy. And while there may be birth defects to cause a few babies to be born without either, gender is determined by your chromosomes.

That’s it. Case closed.

Unless the state Department of Health decides otherwise. In kowtowing to political pressure, the state is considering a new rule that would allow people born in our state a third option — gender X, or so-called “non-binary.”

Biology be damned.

The third “gender” won’t be available to newborns, only to adults who apply to change their birth certificates. So apparently chromosomes trump politics, at least for infants.

But when it comes to adults, people who decide they no longer want to be male or female can just imagine they are a different gender and the state will buy into it, for a change fee, of course.

If the state is allowed to change birth certificates as they relate to gender, what’s next? Will those wanting to change their ethnicity all of sudden decide they want to be black, white, Hispanic, Asian or something they are not? That didn’t go over too well for Rachel Dolezal, the blonde-haired, blue eyed little girl who decided to masquerade as the black president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter in Spokane, until her true ethnicity was unveiled.

Or maybe the state, through rulemaking, will decide it’s OK to pretend to be a different species all together. Then people could change their birth certificate to an AKC Pedigree if they want to become a dog.

Simply put, gender is a physical characteristic determined by chromosomes. And a birth certificate is the government’s way of categorizing who people are by their parents, their ethnicity, their birth date and their physical gender.

Gender is not a state of mind.

The state shouldn’t start officially categorizing people by their state of mind today or tomorrow. And it shouldn’t kowtow to the political agenda of a few people who want to redefine gender.

The state Department of Health should drop this attempt at rewriting science.

Chromosomes — not state of mind — determine gender.