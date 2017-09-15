Ricardo M. Reyes, 48, of Yakima, formerly the lower valley, died Sept. 10, 2017, in Yakima.

He was born Feb. 7, 1969 in California.

At the family’s request, no formal services will be held.

Those wishing to sign Ricardo’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.