Rice moving RC’s Casino into part of Valley Lanes

— City residents who like to gamble at cards will no longer have to leave town to do so.

Rob and Sue Rice are bringing their RC’s Casino to the Valley Lanes building in the Eastway Shopping Center.

You can tell they are serious about their decision when driving up to the building. The parking area has been repaired and restriped in yellow.

To make room for the casino — or card room — the Rices are remodeling part of the Family Fun Center that children and their parents enjoy for birthday parties and the like.

“Not to worry,” the Rices said. “The fun center will be plenty big.”

And don’t worry about RC’s Restaurant and Bar. It will remain in operation just where it is on the golf course at 31A Ray Road, about two miles out of town.

Moving the casino was a business decision forced on the Rices by the rising minimum wage. It will cost them at least $50,000 more this year.

Minimum wage climbed $1.53 per hour on Jan. 1 to $11 per hour. And on Jan. 1, 2018, the minimum wagesjumps another 50 cents to $11.50 per hour.

The Rices had two choices — lay people off or find additional money.

“We wanted to keep everybody,” Sue Rice said.

The Rices found at least $50,000 additional per year by moving. Yakima County was charging a 10 percent off-the-top gambling tax. Sunnyside’s tax is 5 percent, Rob Rice said.

In an average year, Rob said, the Rices paid the county $100,000. Doing the math, if business remains the same, they’ll save $50,000 in taxes a year.

The Rices don’t know how things will work out with the casino attached to the bowling alley, but they are hopeful.

There were 102 casinos like theirs in the state. Now there are only 51. It is not an easy business.

RC’s Casino will be operated separately from Valley Lanes. By law, it must have its own manager.

Whereas the casino had six tables at the golf course, it will have only five at Eastway.

There will be two for Spanish 21 and one each for Texas Shootout, High Card Flush and Heads-up Hold ‘Em.

The Rices project they will open at Eastway Sept. 27, after three days of inspection by the state gambling commission.

Whether the casino and alley will help each other is a question yet to be answered.

“They both have their pluses,” Sue said. “You have bowlers, and you have gamblers.”

The Rices hope some families have some of each, and they can all have fun at the same time and place.

“It will be good for people in town who like to gamble,” Rob said. “They won’t have to drive out of town anymore.”