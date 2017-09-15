Shots fired; suspects arrested

— If the disturbance that occurred yesterday at Rodeway Inn and Bob’s Drive-In is what police believe it was, it was crazy.

As far as police knew at 3 p.m. yesterday, there was no major crime or drugs or gangs involved. Still, officers in tactical gear were called to both locations.

“It appears it was all reactionary,” Police Cmdr. Scott Bailey said.

Reaction, that is, to a domestic squabble at the 408 Yakima Valley Highway motel, presumably between a man and woman.

Police believe it exploded into a fight involving several people.

As of press time, Bailey wasn’t sure, but he believed police had arrested five or six people.

The individuals were still in booking at the time and their names, ages and hometowns were not yet available.

As the incident unfolded, someone called 911, and the call for “shots fired” went to the police, Bailey said.

Shortly into the incident, police called the Sunnyside School District, Sunnyside Christian Schools and Sunnyside Community Hospital, all of which locked their doors to the public.

Upon arriving at the motel, police saw a black pickup truck leaving with presumably some of the people involved, Bailey said, noting there was a short police chase that ended at Bob’s Drive-in about a block away.

By the time the incident was closed, except for a complete investigation, there were several Sunnyside units with assistance from State Patrol, Sheriff and Mabton units.

The first arrests were made at Bob’s Drive-In. Sunnyside police took in two women and a man, a witness at Bob’s said.

As far as police know, the incident took shape at the Rodeway Inn.

Management there declined to speak about it.

But a man who resides there with his child said the fracas ended with broken glass.

Chris Brown was outdoors when everything went down.

“I heard several people fighting,” Brown said. “I took my kid inside. They were yelling, and I could hear them inside.

“Then I heard a ‘pop.’ I guess a woman tried to shoot someone. I heard a gunshot. I wasn’t sure what was going on.”

Bailey said there was a gunshot, but it wasn’t clear who took it or why. So far it’s credited to a woman who was pounding on a motel window.

Bailey said police didn’t yet know if the shot was intended for someone or was just a shot into the air.

At the far end of the motel, away from Brown’s location, a window was broken out of a room.

Brown said police arrived “pretty quick.”

The witness at Bob’s Drive-In said a black truck pulled onto the gravel parking area with police units right behind.

“There were between 7-10 cops. They surrounded the truck,” the witness said.

The witness said one man and two women from the truck were arrested and taken a way.

Police then returned to the Rodeway to start investigating. There, Bailey, said, one more person, possibly three, were arrested.

The reason for the lockdown calls, Bailey said, was that police received information that a man involved in the incident was walking on North Avenue near Sunnyside Christian Schools.

Police made contact, and the man turned out to be a witness.

“We try to err on the side of safety,” Bailey said.

As for the woman pounding on the window, Bailey said it was still unknown if she was trying to get into or out of the motel or just trying to get someone’s attention.

And regarding the domestic spat that ignited the incident, Bailey wasn’t sure why it started or who the participants were.

Regarding the massive law enforcement response, Bailey said police had no way of knowing what was going down. They treat all “shots fired” calls very seriously.

“I’d rather have more police than not enough,” he said.