Sunnyside football teams make it 3-0

— Both the Sunnyside Grizzlies and Sunnyside Christian Knights advanced to 3-0 with non-league wins last night.

The Grizzlies topped the LaGrande, Ore., Tigers, 40-28. And the Knights downed Cove, Ore., 53-38.

Meanwhile, Prosser (now 2-1) lost its first game, falling 34-13 to Othello.

The Granger Spartans host the La Salle Lightning tonight.

Here are Eastern Washington prep team scores: