Sunnyside football teams make it 3-0

SUNNYSIDE — Both the Sunnyside Grizzlies and Sunnyside Christian Knights advanced to 3-0 with non-league wins last night.
The Grizzlies topped the LaGrande, Ore., Tigers, 40-28. And the Knights downed Cove, Ore., 53-38.
Meanwhile, Prosser (now 2-1) lost its first game, falling 34-13 to Othello.
The Granger Spartans host the La Salle Lightning tonight.
Here are Eastern Washington prep team scores:
- Almira/Coulee-Hartline 40, Touchet 8
- Camas 52, Davis 19
- Cascade (Leavenworth) 42, Heppner, Ore., 12
- Central Valley 48, Ferris 7
- Clarence Fulton, B.C. 19, Omak 14
- Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 35, Moses Lake 7
- Colfax 47, Wilbur-Creston 18
- Colton 46, Wallace, Idaho 38
- Colville 34, Deer Park 7
- Connell 40, Kiona-Benton 19
- Curlew 22, Northport 18
- Cusick 54, Inchelium 0
- DeSales 32, Dayton-Waitsburg 0
- Entiat 54, Wellpinit 0
- Ephrata 52, Wapato 6
- Freeman 49, Medical Lake 0
- Gar-Pal 50, Lakeside, Idaho 12
- Gonzaga Prep 49, Lewis and Clark 7
- Hanford 42, Walla Walla 6
- Irrigon, Ore. 24, Tri-Cities Prep 8
- Kamiakin 26, Chiawana 20
- Lakeside (9 Mile Falls 34, Riverside 24
- Lewiston, Idaho 23, Clarkston 0
- Liberty (Spangle) 21, Asotin 14
- Liberty Christian 52, Mabton 8
- Lynden Christian 42, Cashmere 23
- Mean 49, University 28
- Mercer Island 45, Eisenhower 20
- Newport 25, Chewelah 0
- Northwest Christian (Colbert) 24, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 18
- Odessa-Harrington 82, Tekoa-Rosalia 12
- Othello 34, Prosser 13
- Pateros 28, Yakama Tribal 6
- Post Falls, Idaho 56, Cheney 10
- Pullman 38, Moscow, Idaho 7
- Quincy 49, Grandview 28
- Reardan 21, Davenport 7
- Richland 48, Kennewick 7
- River View 13, College Place 7
- Rogers (Spokane) 20, Lakeland, Idaho 18
- Royal 61, Warden 3
- Selah 42, Ellensburg 35
- Selkirk 58, St. John-Endicott 26
- Shadle Park 45, East Valley (Spokane) 13
- Springdale 14, Kettle Falls 0
- Sunnyside 40, LaGrande, Ore. 28
- Sunnyside Christian 54, Cove, Ore. 38
- Toppenish 51, East Valley (Yakima) 6
- Wenatchee 38, Kelowna, B.C. 7
- West Valley (Spokane) 48, North Central 13
- Zillah 53, Highland 0
