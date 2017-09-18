Swede Eugene Dixon, 53, of Yakima, formerly from Sunnyside, died Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle.
He was born Jan. 31, 1964, in Sunnyside.
A memorial will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23 at Bethel Community Church, 1018 North Avenue, Sunnyside.
