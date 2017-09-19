Arts board plans session

— The city Arts Commission will have its regular meeting tomorrow at 5:30 at City Hall.

There are a few agenda items, but discussion is expected on several topics of concern to the commission.

One of the agenda items is an Arts Commission Work Plan. Members will discuss and consider developing a Sunnyside Arts Commission 2017/2018 Work Plan for City Council approval.

Copies of the draft Work Plan were distributed for Commissioners to review and make suggestions.

Also on the agenda is the discussion and development of a fall volunteer recognition program. It will take place on Oct. 11 from 4-6 p.m. at Centennial Square.

City staff will develop a flyer/invitation to distribute to boards and commissions, Daily Sun News and City Council.

Under items from commission members, included is city entrance and directional signage.

The council discussed a desire to revisit city entrance and directional signage at its Aug. 12 Special Meeting.

The commission was to develop design concepts by today for review by the Planning Commission, and then forward to Council for final approval.

There will likely be more discussion of the Lighted Farm Implement Parade. The Commission has previously expressed an interest in assisting with parade activities.

There is a suggestion that the Commission design and decorate the Centennial Square (Gazebo) Christmas tree in anticipation of the Annual Lighting of the tree scheduled for November 30. That will likely be discussed.