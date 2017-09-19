Del’s to close Oct. 28

— Tractor Supply Co. will close its Del’s Feed and Farm Supply Store here and six additional Pacific Northwest locations Oct. 28.

Del’s Feed and Farm Supply is located at 2600 Yakima Valley Hwy.

“Our decision to close these locations was based on many business factors, and we came to this decision after much analysis,” said John Logan, Tractor Supply regional vice president. “Del’s has been a part of the Sunnyside community for many years, and we are thankful to our customers for their loyalty and business.”

Customers of the local store will be able to shop a closing sale beginning Sept. 26 that will include discounts of 25 percent off nearly all items.

The exception is a 15 percent discount for all pet food, footwear, livestock feed and bird seed.

“On behalf of the entire Del’s team, we are extremely grateful to our Sunnyside customers for their many years of patronage,” District Manager Jeremy Miller said.

The company will honor all product warranties at Tractor Supply locations, which will remain open.

Tractor Supply Co. currently operates Del’s stores in Hilo and Kahului, Hawaii; Lewiston, Idaho; Hermiston and Philomath, Ore.; and Ephrata, Motesano, Othello and Morton, Wash.