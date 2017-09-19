Fresh market pears hitting markets

You read and hear so much about Washington the apple state that other high-production fruit in the state is hardly mentioned.

Washington is also the pear state. The harvest season began in August and will end in mid-November.

According to the packing boss Luis Estrada at Conrad and Adams Fruit, LLC in Sunnyside, Pears are undersized this year, but there are still plenty of pears to pack for the fresh market.

More pears are grown here than anywhere else in the nation, and we do it well, according to Pear Bureau Northwest Director Christie Mather.

In 2011, 1,200 Washington growers produced a bumper crop at 457,000 tons.



“That crop was the largest on record since the Pear Bureau began keeping records over 90 years ago,” Mather said.

Many of the growers who participate in putting up the stat’s gaudy production numbers operate in the Yakima Valley. Conrad and Adam packs and markets 12 varieties.

Conrad and Adams also packs peaches and nectarines at plant No. 3 in Sunnyside. It packs apples at plants Nos. 1-2 in Grandview.

Although pears are a bit under normal size this year, Estrada expects Conrad and Adams to pack as many pears as last year.

“There are a lot of pears,” Estrada said. “They come in truckloads every day.”

Estrada said the season started on Aug. 17. His company is packing organic Bartletts now.

Estrada said the smaller sizing does not necessarily mean there will be more boxes of the smaller sizes.

There will probably more pears going to canning and juicing plants.

Estrada said packers can produce a box of 50 pears as the largest size, but Conrad and Adams packs 60s as its largest size.

The popular sizes are 90 and 100 packs.