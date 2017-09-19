Rain washes away smoky air and haze

— Surely a lot of Lower Yakima Valley residents were elated with Sunday night’s rain after waking up yesterday to a horizon-to-horizon view of a beautiful partly cloudy sky.

The rain washed out nearly all the smoke from forest fires west of the Yakima Valley.

Air Quality Index readings for about 1 p.m. Monday were 18 for Sunnyside and 79 for Yakima.

The federal government says 35 is good air.

That’s a lot different from the air quality a week ago when the index readings were as high as 256 in Sunnyside.

How long this good fortune will last is anybody’s guess.

Weather conditions look good until at least Saturday, according to National Weather Service meteorologists in Pendleton, Ore.

It will be cool with increasing possibility of rain and breezy winds this week.

Highs today through Friday are expected be 63, 59, 63 and 64, respectively.

The high Saturday is expected to be 68 for the second day of the Central Washington State Fair in Yakima.

Sunday’s predicted high is 75.

Current prognostications are for highs in the 70s, possibly low 80s for all of the fair. It will be comfortable, but the warmer temperatures could mean a return of the smoke, forecasters said.

The Norse Peak, Jolly Mountain and Eagle Creek Fires are still burning, and are expected to burn into October. They have brought the smoke to the valley.

Eagle Creek has burned 48,387 acres of forested lan in and around the Columbia River Gorge in both state. The number of firefighters is a 626, containment is at 32 percent, and full containment is project for Sept.

Norse Creek has grown to 56,355 acres. The number of firefighters there is 726. Containment is at 12 percent, and full containment is expected about Oct. 1.

Full containment for Jolly Mountain is predicted for about Oct. 15. It is now at 36,808 acres, drawing 348 firefighters to the battle. It is at approximately 40 percent containment.

But containment does not mean they will be out on those dates. They may not be out until heavy fall rain or snow, fire officials said.