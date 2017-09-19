Yakama tribe sues over Wolf Creek water

OKANOGAN — The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation are suing Okanogan County over water availability in Wolf Creek, citing the Hirst v. Whatcom County court case.

In a case filed Sept. 13 in Okanogan County Superior Court, the tribe is seeking a ruling that county Hearing Examiner Dan Beardslee erred by issuing a decision upholding a building permit and certificate of water availability issued to Mark and Jean Hulme by the county planning department.

The suit is the second filed by the Yakamas over the county’s water policy; it argues the land use decision threatens to impact adversely the quality and quantity of water resources, including the Columbia River and Methow River through its tributary Wolf Creek.

The tribe argues Superior Court has jurisdiction over the matter under the state Land Use Petition Act.

Okanogan County Prosecutor Branden Platter said he has read the complaint, but declined to comment.

Yakama tribal attorneys argued the tribe is a co-manager of fishery resources in the state, advocates for the protection of fisheries and has treaty-reserved fishing rights, including the right to take fish at “usual and accustomed” places. Those places include areas of the Columbia River and its tributaries.

“The fisheries that rely on the Columbia River’s tributaries are vital to the Yakama Nation’s and its people’s continued physical and spiritual connection to their past and present culture, religion, history, resources and their identities as Yakama members in ways that the English language cannot express,” the suit said.

“The Yakama Nation is prejudiced by the land use decision, in that the fishery resources that it manages may be damaged and its treaty-reserved fishing rights that are protected from further out-of-stream appropriations through Washington Administrative Code … would be impaired if the land use decision stands,” according to the suit.

The tribe wants the county to assure that water is both factually and legally available for proposed land uses and ensure that any new development of water resources will not adversely affect senior water right users.

During the land-use decision process, the tribe objected to the planning department’s “reliance on outdated and scientifically unsupported maps,” the suit said.

The Hulmes, of Portland, Ore., own property at issue and applied for the building permit that is the subject of the land use decision at issue, according to the suit. The decision concerns a water availability certificate issued for a well drilled near Wolf Creek in 1991 but that has not yet been put to beneficial use, according to the suit.

The tribe alleges the land use decision’s findings of fact and conclusions are based on an erroneous interpretation of the laws and regulations that close Wolf Creek to further consumptive appropriation. In addition, the land use decision is not supported by evidence in the administrative record and presented at the public hearing, including the “closed basin” maps obtained from the state Department of Ecology.

Tribal officials allege the decision violates state administrative code by upholding a water rights certificate for new consumptive appropriation “when water is neither physically nor legally available for appropriation.”

Okanogan County failed to meet its burden under the 2016 Hirst decision and a Kittitas County case to assure water is physically and legally available, the tribe alleges.

“Okanogan County failed to meet its burden under Washington law to ensure that new development of water resources in Okanogan County will not illegally impact senior water rights users as required by Washington law,” the suit alleges.

The Hirst decision said counties must determine the effects water usage has on aquifer and surface water resources. Counties had relied on what the state Department of Ecology determined was available water, but the state Supreme Court halted that relationship.

Although each applicant for a building permit that requires potable water has an obligation to provide the county with evidence that an adequate water supply is available for the project proposed, the county still has an obligation to plan for and protect water resources independently, the tribe’s suit argues.

Ecology previously determined there are no waters available for further appropriations from multiple county streams and lakes, including Wolf Creek, according to the suit.

The Planning Department’s decision to issue a water rights certificate to the Hulmes was appealed by the tribe.

The hearings examiner then denied the Yakamas’ administrative appeal and upheld the water availability certificate.

In January, the Yakama Nation sued to have the ordinance declared invalid.