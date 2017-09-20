Donald David Bieber, 62, died Sept. 13, 2017 in Kennewick.
A retired truck driver, he was born in Sunnyside and had been living in Kennewick for the past 17 years.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
