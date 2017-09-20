Mahoney and Sons project reveals history

— Ed Mahoney was power cleaning the façade of the building that houses Mahoney and Sons recently and uncovered some history.

The history Mahoney uncovered is former uses of the building. The earliest he knows of was Olson’s Market, which included a Bakery.

Some area residents will recall Olson’s being a corner store. It was, Mahoney said.

The corner, was all parking lot at the time Olson’s opened, Mahoney said. Later, Olson’s teamed with Thriftway and used up 21 feet of the lot to put in a section of cold cases.

Later yet, the building had another addition that took it to the corner, and it became Bonanza 88.

“People drop in once in a while and tell us about the building,” Mahoney said.

The history at Mahoney’s is not just about the building. Ed’s father, Guy Mahoney, has a collection of washing machines that even your grandmother might not recognize.

In another corner, Guy Mahoney has refrigerators from so long ago that Most visitors would ask, “What are those? They have the appearance of robots in modern science fiction movies.

Those items are not for sale. But there probably is some history for sale at Mahoney’s. The store sells used appliances and furniture. It also offers appliance repair.

The painting will start this week. There will not be a big sign like Olson’s Market. The façade will be painted white, bordered with green.

“We will put signs in the sign boxes that are already up there,” Mahoney said.