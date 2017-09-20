Orlando Patina Sr., 46, of Walla Walla, formerly of Sunnyside, died Sept. 17, 2017 in Walla Walla.

He was born Dec. 5, 1970, in Sunnyside.

Viewing and visitation will be from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, with a Celebration of Life from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, Wash. A reception follows at 5 p.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2000 East Lincoln Ave.

