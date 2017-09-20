Prosser man facing drug paraphernalia charge after being stopped in Pasco

— A Prosser man was arrested in Pasco late Monday night after reported car prowls in the city.

Shane Christopher Frakes, 38, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia while police were investigating the car prowls, police said.

Frakes was a passenger in a Honda Accord driven by Ruben Amador Torres, 35, of Kennewick, when they were stopped by police near the intersection of Court Avenue and 20th Street, police said.

Torres and Frakes matched the description of the car prowlers they were looking for, police said, noting Torres was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The alleged drug paraphernalia was visible on the seat at the time of the stop, police said.

After arresting the men, police allegedly located Oxycontin in Torres’ sock, police said, noting he is also facing a felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The Honda was impounded while officers await for a search warrant to be approved by a Benton-Franklin County judge.