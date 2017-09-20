Prosser readies for The Great Balloon Rally

Weekend Schedule Friday 6 a.m. — Balloonists prepare for launch, Prosser Airport, 111 Nunn Road. 6:30 a.m. — Pilot briefing 6:45 a.m. — Launch. 10 a.m. — Rally memorabilia for sale 11 a.m. — Harvest Festival starts 6 p.m. — Pilot reception 7 p.m. — Street dance Saturday 6: 30 a.m. — Launch 7 a.m. — Breakfast at Keene Riverview Elementary, 832Park Ave. 8 a.m. — Prosser Farmers Market opens. 9 a.m. — Harvest and Street Painting Festival 5:30 p.m. — Gates open at Art Fiker Stadium, 1433 Paterson Road for Night Glow and Kids Zone. Dusk — Night Glow Sunday 6:45 a.m. — Launch 8 a.m. — Pancake breakfast at the Senior Center,1231 Dudley Ave. 10 a.m. — Harvest Festival continues downtown

— Balloonists pilots from across the Northwest will converge on the Prosser Airport for sunrise launches during The 28th annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally this weekend.

“We have 18 balloons confirmed for this weekend’s event,” Rally committee spokesperson Nikki Norby said.

“But we hoping to have 20 balloons,” event co-chair Morgan Everett said.



The first sunrise launch begins at 6:15 a.m. Friday, weather permitting. Launches of the giant, colorful balloons are also set for Saturday and Sunday, with a night glow Saturday.

Weekend activities include the Harvest and Street Painting festivals downtown, a sidewalk art show and a firemen’s breakfast, Chamber Director Larelle Michener said.

The West Benton Firefighters Association and Fireman’s Local No. 1052 will serve breakfast Saturday and Sunday.