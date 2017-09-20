Students shaken, but escape injury in school bus crash

— Three School District students, a bus driver and a para-educator were shaken — but not hurt — Tuesday morning when the bus they were in was struck on the driver’s side by a white van.

The crash occurred about 8:15 a.m.

According to witnesses at the South Ninth Street scene near Barnes Court scene, the bus was pulling into traffic when it was struck by the white van.

A School District spokeswoman said the bus riders were checked by paramedics. A second bus was send to transport the students to school.

“Our security specialist, Garin Moore, and Transportation Director Dalrie Hoyle responded to the scene and are working with law enforcement to investigate the cause, spokeswoman Jessica Morgan said. “At this time, I don’t have an estimate on the damage to the bus.”

The names of the drivers were not immediately available; police are investigating the incident.

Initially, police said the van driver’s inattention or failure to yield is likely the cause of the crash.

There was a school bus crash last Tuesday, when a Prosser School Bus was rear-ended by a SUV near the intersection of North River and Griffen Roads.

No one on the bus was injured. However, the 20 year old SUV driver was transported to PMH Medical Center for treatment of possible injuries, an incident report said.

The SUV driver was expected to be cited.