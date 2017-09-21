0

Prosser second at home meet

By Jennie McGhan

As of Thursday, September 21, 2017 | 10:03 p.m.

PROSSER — The Mustangs hosted Selah and Othello in a Central Washington Athletic Conference meet Sept. 21, 2017

Boys Varsity

  1. Selah 15

  2. Prosser 52

  3. Othello 70

  4. 12 Christopher Urakawa 17:38.6 Selah

  5. 12 Daniel Callahan 17:38.94 Selah

  6. 12 Gideon Bolton 17:39.31 Selah

  7. 10 Shea Mattson 17:39.75 Selah

  8. 11 Trysten Crawford 17:40 Selah

6. 11 Max Wahl 18:13 Prosser

  1. 11 Hunter Jones 18:21 Selah

  2. 10 David Maldonado 18:33 Othello

  3. 12 Cody Salinas 18:35 Selah

10. 9 Kade Merrick 18:37 Prosser

11. 11 Christopher Lane 18:51 Prosser

12. 10 Jacob Saxton 19:14 Prosser

13. 10 Andru Zepeda 19:36 Prosser

  1. 10 Carter Freeman 19:43 Othello

  2. 11 Jovani Espindola 20:10 Othello

  3. 10 Emmanuel Atilano 20:12 Othello

  4. 12 Christopher Melo 20:13 Othello

18. 12 Cristyan Zepeda 20:19 Prosser

19. 9 Tucker Fogelson 20:31 Prosser

  1. 11 Bryan Lima 21:04 Othello

  2. 9 Jonathan Rocha 21:33 Othello

Girls Varsity

  1. Selah 18

  2. Prosser 44

  3. Othello 82

  4. 12 Molly Mattson 20:48 Selah

  5. 11 Kaylea Hartman 20:49 Selah

3. 10 Nati VerMulm 21:28 Prosser

  1. 11 Ketra Pope 21:43 Selah

  2. 11 Anna Swedin 21:52 Selah

  3. 10 Kaleigh Dalrymple 22:14 Selah

  4. 10 Charis Williams 23:02 Selah

8. 9 Haileyq Garcia 23:15 Prosser

  1. 12 Caden Clark 23:47 Selah

10. 9 Kate Ashton 23:51 Prosser

11. 9 Avery Thiemann 24:30 Prosser

12. 9 Cacia Roy 25:24 Prosser

13. 9 Elizabeth Humberstad 25:51 Prosser

  1. 12 Lori Gomez 26:09 Othello

  2. 10 Leslie Rodriguez 26:19 Othello

  3. 12 Monica Vasquez 26:55 Othello

17. 9 Martha Akinbade 27:12 Prosser

  1. 11 Renae Besherse 27:36 Othello

  2. 11 Yesica Neponuceno 27:45 Othello

  3. 11 Elizabeth Giles 27:55 Othello

  4. 10 Georgia Bunch 28:47 Othello

