Prosser second at home meet

— The Mustangs hosted Selah and Othello in a Central Washington Athletic Conference meet Sept. 21, 2017

Boys Varsity

Selah 15 Prosser 52 Othello 70 12 Christopher Urakawa 17:38.6 Selah 12 Daniel Callahan 17:38.94 Selah 12 Gideon Bolton 17:39.31 Selah 10 Shea Mattson 17:39.75 Selah 11 Trysten Crawford 17:40 Selah

6. 11 Max Wahl 18:13 Prosser

11 Hunter Jones 18:21 Selah 10 David Maldonado 18:33 Othello 12 Cody Salinas 18:35 Selah

10. 9 Kade Merrick 18:37 Prosser

11. 11 Christopher Lane 18:51 Prosser

12. 10 Jacob Saxton 19:14 Prosser

13. 10 Andru Zepeda 19:36 Prosser

10 Carter Freeman 19:43 Othello 11 Jovani Espindola 20:10 Othello 10 Emmanuel Atilano 20:12 Othello 12 Christopher Melo 20:13 Othello

18. 12 Cristyan Zepeda 20:19 Prosser

19. 9 Tucker Fogelson 20:31 Prosser

11 Bryan Lima 21:04 Othello 9 Jonathan Rocha 21:33 Othello

Girls Varsity

Selah 18 Prosser 44 Othello 82 12 Molly Mattson 20:48 Selah 11 Kaylea Hartman 20:49 Selah

3. 10 Nati VerMulm 21:28 Prosser

11 Ketra Pope 21:43 Selah 11 Anna Swedin 21:52 Selah 10 Kaleigh Dalrymple 22:14 Selah 10 Charis Williams 23:02 Selah

8. 9 Haileyq Garcia 23:15 Prosser

12 Caden Clark 23:47 Selah

10. 9 Kate Ashton 23:51 Prosser

11. 9 Avery Thiemann 24:30 Prosser

12. 9 Cacia Roy 25:24 Prosser

13. 9 Elizabeth Humberstad 25:51 Prosser

12 Lori Gomez 26:09 Othello 10 Leslie Rodriguez 26:19 Othello 12 Monica Vasquez 26:55 Othello

17. 9 Martha Akinbade 27:12 Prosser