Prosser second at home meet

PROSSER — The Mustangs hosted Selah and Othello in a Central Washington Athletic Conference meet Sept. 21, 2017
Boys Varsity
Selah 15
Prosser 52
Othello 70
12 Christopher Urakawa 17:38.6 Selah
12 Daniel Callahan 17:38.94 Selah
12 Gideon Bolton 17:39.31 Selah
10 Shea Mattson 17:39.75 Selah
11 Trysten Crawford 17:40 Selah
6. 11 Max Wahl 18:13 Prosser
11 Hunter Jones 18:21 Selah
10 David Maldonado 18:33 Othello
12 Cody Salinas 18:35 Selah
10. 9 Kade Merrick 18:37 Prosser
11. 11 Christopher Lane 18:51 Prosser
12. 10 Jacob Saxton 19:14 Prosser
13. 10 Andru Zepeda 19:36 Prosser
10 Carter Freeman 19:43 Othello
11 Jovani Espindola 20:10 Othello
10 Emmanuel Atilano 20:12 Othello
12 Christopher Melo 20:13 Othello
18. 12 Cristyan Zepeda 20:19 Prosser
19. 9 Tucker Fogelson 20:31 Prosser
11 Bryan Lima 21:04 Othello
9 Jonathan Rocha 21:33 Othello
Girls Varsity
Selah 18
Prosser 44
Othello 82
12 Molly Mattson 20:48 Selah
11 Kaylea Hartman 20:49 Selah
3. 10 Nati VerMulm 21:28 Prosser
11 Ketra Pope 21:43 Selah
11 Anna Swedin 21:52 Selah
10 Kaleigh Dalrymple 22:14 Selah
10 Charis Williams 23:02 Selah
8. 9 Haileyq Garcia 23:15 Prosser
- 12 Caden Clark 23:47 Selah
10. 9 Kate Ashton 23:51 Prosser
11. 9 Avery Thiemann 24:30 Prosser
12. 9 Cacia Roy 25:24 Prosser
13. 9 Elizabeth Humberstad 25:51 Prosser
12 Lori Gomez 26:09 Othello
10 Leslie Rodriguez 26:19 Othello
12 Monica Vasquez 26:55 Othello
17. 9 Martha Akinbade 27:12 Prosser
11 Renae Besherse 27:36 Othello
11 Yesica Neponuceno 27:45 Othello
11 Elizabeth Giles 27:55 Othello
10 Georgia Bunch 28:47 Othello
