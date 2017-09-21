Sunnyside boys sixth, girls seventh at meet

— The following are the results of the Columbia Basin Big 9 meet No. 1 hosted by West Valley (Yakima) on Sept. 21, 2017:

Girls Varsity

Hypothetical Scores

Eisenhower 34 West Valley (Yakima) 85 A.C. Davis 90 Wenatchee 104 Eastmont 106 Moses Lake 144 Sunnyside 153 12 Erica Simison 19:36.0 Eisenhower 10 Camille Carpenter 20:15.6 Moses Lake 11 Dantzel Petersen 20:35.6 Eisenhower 10 Renelle Christensen 20:43.1 A.C. Davis 12 Molly Stephenson 20:53.2 Eisenhower 12 Ada Naranjo 20:57.7 A.C. Davis 12 Grace Gerard 21:03.4 A.C. Davis 10 Ashlyn Hill 21:07.2 Eastmont

9. 12 Dallas Borrego 21:28.4 Sunnyside

9 McKenna White 21:38.0 Wenatchee 11 Sophia Abb 21:43.3 Eisenhower 11 Lorena Zepeda 21:45.1 Eastmont 10 Hannah Bremmerman 21:48.6 West Valley (Yakima) 11 Madi Oliva 22:11.5 Eisenhower 12 Lindsey Sheffield 22:19.6 West Valley (Yakima) 11 Isabel Gutierrez 22:19.9 Eisenhower 10 Minelly Sereno 22:28.4 Eisenhower 11 Faith Sullivan 22:38.0 West Valley (Yakima) 12 Mckenzie Jamieson 22:39.5 West Valley (Yakima) 9 Kiana Griffiths 22:40.5 West Valley (Yakima) 11 Micaela Salgado 22:41.3 Wenatchee 11 Sophia Reed 22:42.4 Wenatchee 11 Dania Cox 22:45.9 West Valley (Yakima) 11 Camille Sanislo 22:48.4 Moses Lake 11 Sylvia Hwang 23:26.4 Wenatchee 10 Leila Fischer 23:30.0 Wenatchee 9 Riley Fischer 23:40.4 Eastmont 10 Sara Bradshaw 23:43.8 Eastmont 9 Sydney Simonsen 23:48.1 Wenatchee 12 Jasmin Vargas 24:05.7 West Valley (Yakima) 9 Hailey Speten 24:23.4 Eastmont

32. 9 Vero Adame-Garcia 24:23.6 Sunnyside

33. 9 Kaylee Condie 24:23.9 Sunnyside

11 Hanna Speten 24:24.2 Eastmont

35. 11 Yairel Quiroz-Jimenez 24:37.5 Sunnyside

12 Olivia Holmes 24:40.4 A.C. Davis 11 Cristal Diaz 24:48.3 A.C. Davis 12 Obiomahi Abonyi 24:52.4 Moses Lake 11 Nicole Hellewell 24:59.8 Moses Lake 12 Priscilla Nunez 25:08.0 Eastmont 10 Chloe Hansen 25:17.2 Moses Lake 12 Amelia Pruiett 25:57.2 A.C. Davis 11 Laura Dagg 26:01.6 Wenatchee

44. 10 Lilian Froese-Raihl 26:26.4 Sunnyside

45. 9 Roxsana Cisneros 26:26.9 Sunnyside

46. 9 Yeleny Moreno 26:29.8 Sunnyside

11 Rosary Rodriguez 26:53.3 Moses Lake

Boys Varsity

Hypothetical Scores

Eisenhower 26 Eastmont 62 West Valley (Yakima) 74 Moses Lake 109 Wenatchee 119 Sunnyside 160 A.C. Davis 176 10 Jonas Price 16:07.5 Eisenhower 12 Rogelio Mares 16:36.4 Eisenhower 11 Alfonso Cuevas 16:47.1 Eisenhower 9 Brayden Packard 17:02.9 West Valley (Yakima) 12 Zachery Owens 17:04.9 Moses Lake 11 Joshua Cooper 17:12.1 Moses Lake 12 Angel Cuevas 17:17.3 Eisenhower 11 Gus Wavra 17:20.8 Eastmont 10 Jarred Barnes 17:21.9 Eastmont 11 Cesar Sitio 17:23.6 Eastmont

11. 12 Michael Condie 17:31.0 Sunnyside

11 Quentin Rickey 17:33.5 West Valley (Yakima) 12 Moise Cook 17:34.4 Eisenhower 10 Connor Elwyn 17:38.8 Wenatchee 11 Connor Weldy 17:39.8 Eastmont 11 Kurt Zontek 17:42.7 Wenatchee 11 Kolbein Moore 17:43.4 West Valley (Yakima) 12 Antonio Heredia 17:47.1 Eisenhower 11 Steven Dray 17:50.3 West Valley (Yakima) 12 Josiah Clifton 17:50.9 Eastmont 12 Jesus Gonzalez 17:58.1 Eisenhower 11 Isaac Fillmore 17:58.3 West Valley (Yakima) 11 Brandon Wood 18:05.6 Moses Lake 12 Carlos Soto-Ontiveros 18:11.8 A.C. Davis 11 Tanner Child 18:14.1 Eastmont 11 Ezra Boyle 18:14.4 Wenatchee 11 Tyler Ditto 18:17.1 West Valley (Yakima) 9 Liam Rickey 18:17.6 West Valley (Yakima) 10 Tenoch Mandujano 18:32.2 Eastmont 10 Estevan Montemayor 18:38.7 A.C. Davis 11 Jakob Wiersma 18:46.4 Wenatchee 9 Zach Boyle 18:51.5 Wenatchee

33. 12 Emmanuel Ocampo 18:52.4 Sunnyside

34. 11 Alex Sanchez 18:52.7 Sunnyside

12 Daniel Islas 18:58.7 A.C. Davis 12 Connor Hasse 19:12.8 Wenatchee 12 Killian King 19:21.8 Moses Lake 11 Matt Humpherys 19:30.2 Moses Lake

39. 12 David Jimenez 19:56.4 Sunnyside

12 Michael Allen 20:02.7 A.C. Davis 10 Tage Madson 20:10.0 Wenatchee 12 Tristan Makin 20:17.3 Moses Lake

43. 12 Anthony Moyer 20:18.8 Sunnyside

44. 10 Angel Garcia 20:21.3 Sunnyside

45. 11 Kaden Maxwell 20:21.9 Sunnyside