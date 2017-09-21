Sunnyside boys sixth, girls seventh at meet

YAKIMA — The following are the results of the Columbia Basin Big 9 meet No. 1 hosted by West Valley (Yakima) on Sept. 21, 2017:
Girls Varsity
Hypothetical Scores
Eisenhower 34
West Valley (Yakima) 85
A.C. Davis 90
Wenatchee 104
Eastmont 106
Moses Lake 144
Sunnyside 153
12 Erica Simison 19:36.0 Eisenhower
10 Camille Carpenter 20:15.6 Moses Lake
11 Dantzel Petersen 20:35.6 Eisenhower
10 Renelle Christensen 20:43.1 A.C. Davis
12 Molly Stephenson 20:53.2 Eisenhower
12 Ada Naranjo 20:57.7 A.C. Davis
12 Grace Gerard 21:03.4 A.C. Davis
10 Ashlyn Hill 21:07.2 Eastmont
9. 12 Dallas Borrego 21:28.4 Sunnyside
9 McKenna White 21:38.0 Wenatchee
11 Sophia Abb 21:43.3 Eisenhower
11 Lorena Zepeda 21:45.1 Eastmont
10 Hannah Bremmerman 21:48.6 West Valley (Yakima)
11 Madi Oliva 22:11.5 Eisenhower
12 Lindsey Sheffield 22:19.6 West Valley (Yakima)
11 Isabel Gutierrez 22:19.9 Eisenhower
10 Minelly Sereno 22:28.4 Eisenhower
11 Faith Sullivan 22:38.0 West Valley (Yakima)
12 Mckenzie Jamieson 22:39.5 West Valley (Yakima)
9 Kiana Griffiths 22:40.5 West Valley (Yakima)
11 Micaela Salgado 22:41.3 Wenatchee
11 Sophia Reed 22:42.4 Wenatchee
11 Dania Cox 22:45.9 West Valley (Yakima)
11 Camille Sanislo 22:48.4 Moses Lake
11 Sylvia Hwang 23:26.4 Wenatchee
10 Leila Fischer 23:30.0 Wenatchee
9 Riley Fischer 23:40.4 Eastmont
10 Sara Bradshaw 23:43.8 Eastmont
9 Sydney Simonsen 23:48.1 Wenatchee
12 Jasmin Vargas 24:05.7 West Valley (Yakima)
9 Hailey Speten 24:23.4 Eastmont
32. 9 Vero Adame-Garcia 24:23.6 Sunnyside
33. 9 Kaylee Condie 24:23.9 Sunnyside
- 11 Hanna Speten 24:24.2 Eastmont
35. 11 Yairel Quiroz-Jimenez 24:37.5 Sunnyside
12 Olivia Holmes 24:40.4 A.C. Davis
11 Cristal Diaz 24:48.3 A.C. Davis
12 Obiomahi Abonyi 24:52.4 Moses Lake
11 Nicole Hellewell 24:59.8 Moses Lake
12 Priscilla Nunez 25:08.0 Eastmont
10 Chloe Hansen 25:17.2 Moses Lake
12 Amelia Pruiett 25:57.2 A.C. Davis
11 Laura Dagg 26:01.6 Wenatchee
44. 10 Lilian Froese-Raihl 26:26.4 Sunnyside
45. 9 Roxsana Cisneros 26:26.9 Sunnyside
46. 9 Yeleny Moreno 26:29.8 Sunnyside
- 11 Rosary Rodriguez 26:53.3 Moses Lake
Boys Varsity
Hypothetical Scores
Eisenhower 26
Eastmont 62
West Valley (Yakima) 74
Moses Lake 109
Wenatchee 119
Sunnyside 160
A.C. Davis 176
10 Jonas Price 16:07.5 Eisenhower
12 Rogelio Mares 16:36.4 Eisenhower
11 Alfonso Cuevas 16:47.1 Eisenhower
9 Brayden Packard 17:02.9 West Valley (Yakima)
12 Zachery Owens 17:04.9 Moses Lake
11 Joshua Cooper 17:12.1 Moses Lake
12 Angel Cuevas 17:17.3 Eisenhower
11 Gus Wavra 17:20.8 Eastmont
10 Jarred Barnes 17:21.9 Eastmont
11 Cesar Sitio 17:23.6 Eastmont
11. 12 Michael Condie 17:31.0 Sunnyside
11 Quentin Rickey 17:33.5 West Valley (Yakima)
12 Moise Cook 17:34.4 Eisenhower
10 Connor Elwyn 17:38.8 Wenatchee
11 Connor Weldy 17:39.8 Eastmont
11 Kurt Zontek 17:42.7 Wenatchee
11 Kolbein Moore 17:43.4 West Valley (Yakima)
12 Antonio Heredia 17:47.1 Eisenhower
11 Steven Dray 17:50.3 West Valley (Yakima)
12 Josiah Clifton 17:50.9 Eastmont
12 Jesus Gonzalez 17:58.1 Eisenhower
11 Isaac Fillmore 17:58.3 West Valley (Yakima)
11 Brandon Wood 18:05.6 Moses Lake
12 Carlos Soto-Ontiveros 18:11.8 A.C. Davis
11 Tanner Child 18:14.1 Eastmont
11 Ezra Boyle 18:14.4 Wenatchee
11 Tyler Ditto 18:17.1 West Valley (Yakima)
9 Liam Rickey 18:17.6 West Valley (Yakima)
10 Tenoch Mandujano 18:32.2 Eastmont
10 Estevan Montemayor 18:38.7 A.C. Davis
11 Jakob Wiersma 18:46.4 Wenatchee
9 Zach Boyle 18:51.5 Wenatchee
33. 12 Emmanuel Ocampo 18:52.4 Sunnyside
34. 11 Alex Sanchez 18:52.7 Sunnyside
12 Daniel Islas 18:58.7 A.C. Davis
12 Connor Hasse 19:12.8 Wenatchee
12 Killian King 19:21.8 Moses Lake
11 Matt Humpherys 19:30.2 Moses Lake
39. 12 David Jimenez 19:56.4 Sunnyside
12 Michael Allen 20:02.7 A.C. Davis
10 Tage Madson 20:10.0 Wenatchee
12 Tristan Makin 20:17.3 Moses Lake
43. 12 Anthony Moyer 20:18.8 Sunnyside
44. 10 Angel Garcia 20:21.3 Sunnyside
45. 11 Kaden Maxwell 20:21.9 Sunnyside
11 Ketrin Hemmerling 20:22.3 Moses Lake
11 Jason Borges 20:49.3 A.C. Davis
9 Caleb Aguilar 21:08.2 A.C. Davis
