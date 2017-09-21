0

Sunnyside boys sixth, girls seventh at meet

By Jennie McGhan

As of Thursday, September 21, 2017 | 8:07 p.m.

YAKIMA — The following are the results of the Columbia Basin Big 9 meet No. 1 hosted by West Valley (Yakima) on Sept. 21, 2017:

Girls Varsity

Hypothetical Scores

  1. Eisenhower 34

  2. West Valley (Yakima) 85

  3. A.C. Davis 90

  4. Wenatchee 104

  5. Eastmont 106

  6. Moses Lake 144

  7. Sunnyside 153

  8. 12 Erica Simison 19:36.0 Eisenhower

  9. 10 Camille Carpenter 20:15.6 Moses Lake

  10. 11 Dantzel Petersen 20:35.6 Eisenhower

  11. 10 Renelle Christensen 20:43.1 A.C. Davis

  12. 12 Molly Stephenson 20:53.2 Eisenhower

  13. 12 Ada Naranjo 20:57.7 A.C. Davis

  14. 12 Grace Gerard 21:03.4 A.C. Davis

  15. 10 Ashlyn Hill 21:07.2 Eastmont

9. 12 Dallas Borrego 21:28.4 Sunnyside

  1. 9 McKenna White 21:38.0 Wenatchee

  2. 11 Sophia Abb 21:43.3 Eisenhower

  3. 11 Lorena Zepeda 21:45.1 Eastmont

  4. 10 Hannah Bremmerman 21:48.6 West Valley (Yakima)

  5. 11 Madi Oliva 22:11.5 Eisenhower

  6. 12 Lindsey Sheffield 22:19.6 West Valley (Yakima)

  7. 11 Isabel Gutierrez 22:19.9 Eisenhower

  8. 10 Minelly Sereno 22:28.4 Eisenhower

  9. 11 Faith Sullivan 22:38.0 West Valley (Yakima)

  10. 12 Mckenzie Jamieson 22:39.5 West Valley (Yakima)

  11. 9 Kiana Griffiths 22:40.5 West Valley (Yakima)

  12. 11 Micaela Salgado 22:41.3 Wenatchee

  13. 11 Sophia Reed 22:42.4 Wenatchee

  14. 11 Dania Cox 22:45.9 West Valley (Yakima)

  15. 11 Camille Sanislo 22:48.4 Moses Lake

  16. 11 Sylvia Hwang 23:26.4 Wenatchee

  17. 10 Leila Fischer 23:30.0 Wenatchee

  18. 9 Riley Fischer 23:40.4 Eastmont

  19. 10 Sara Bradshaw 23:43.8 Eastmont

  20. 9 Sydney Simonsen 23:48.1 Wenatchee

  21. 12 Jasmin Vargas 24:05.7 West Valley (Yakima)

  22. 9 Hailey Speten 24:23.4 Eastmont

32. 9 Vero Adame-Garcia 24:23.6 Sunnyside

33. 9 Kaylee Condie 24:23.9 Sunnyside

  1. 11 Hanna Speten 24:24.2 Eastmont

35. 11 Yairel Quiroz-Jimenez 24:37.5 Sunnyside

  1. 12 Olivia Holmes 24:40.4 A.C. Davis

  2. 11 Cristal Diaz 24:48.3 A.C. Davis

  3. 12 Obiomahi Abonyi 24:52.4 Moses Lake

  4. 11 Nicole Hellewell 24:59.8 Moses Lake

  5. 12 Priscilla Nunez 25:08.0 Eastmont

  6. 10 Chloe Hansen 25:17.2 Moses Lake

  7. 12 Amelia Pruiett 25:57.2 A.C. Davis

  8. 11 Laura Dagg 26:01.6 Wenatchee

44. 10 Lilian Froese-Raihl 26:26.4 Sunnyside

45. 9 Roxsana Cisneros 26:26.9 Sunnyside

46. 9 Yeleny Moreno 26:29.8 Sunnyside

  1. 11 Rosary Rodriguez 26:53.3 Moses Lake

Boys Varsity

Hypothetical Scores

  1. Eisenhower 26

  2. Eastmont 62

  3. West Valley (Yakima) 74

  4. Moses Lake 109

  5. Wenatchee 119

  6. Sunnyside 160

  7. A.C. Davis 176

  8. 10 Jonas Price 16:07.5 Eisenhower

  9. 12 Rogelio Mares 16:36.4 Eisenhower

  10. 11 Alfonso Cuevas 16:47.1 Eisenhower

  11. 9 Brayden Packard 17:02.9 West Valley (Yakima)

  12. 12 Zachery Owens 17:04.9 Moses Lake

  13. 11 Joshua Cooper 17:12.1 Moses Lake

  14. 12 Angel Cuevas 17:17.3 Eisenhower

  15. 11 Gus Wavra 17:20.8 Eastmont

  16. 10 Jarred Barnes 17:21.9 Eastmont

  17. 11 Cesar Sitio 17:23.6 Eastmont

11. 12 Michael Condie 17:31.0 Sunnyside

  1. 11 Quentin Rickey 17:33.5 West Valley (Yakima)

  2. 12 Moise Cook 17:34.4 Eisenhower

  3. 10 Connor Elwyn 17:38.8 Wenatchee

  4. 11 Connor Weldy 17:39.8 Eastmont

  5. 11 Kurt Zontek 17:42.7 Wenatchee

  6. 11 Kolbein Moore 17:43.4 West Valley (Yakima)

  7. 12 Antonio Heredia 17:47.1 Eisenhower

  8. 11 Steven Dray 17:50.3 West Valley (Yakima)

  9. 12 Josiah Clifton 17:50.9 Eastmont

  10. 12 Jesus Gonzalez 17:58.1 Eisenhower

  11. 11 Isaac Fillmore 17:58.3 West Valley (Yakima)

  12. 11 Brandon Wood 18:05.6 Moses Lake

  13. 12 Carlos Soto-Ontiveros 18:11.8 A.C. Davis

  14. 11 Tanner Child 18:14.1 Eastmont

  15. 11 Ezra Boyle 18:14.4 Wenatchee

  16. 11 Tyler Ditto 18:17.1 West Valley (Yakima)

  17. 9 Liam Rickey 18:17.6 West Valley (Yakima)

  18. 10 Tenoch Mandujano 18:32.2 Eastmont

  19. 10 Estevan Montemayor 18:38.7 A.C. Davis

  20. 11 Jakob Wiersma 18:46.4 Wenatchee

  21. 9 Zach Boyle 18:51.5 Wenatchee

33. 12 Emmanuel Ocampo 18:52.4 Sunnyside

34. 11 Alex Sanchez 18:52.7 Sunnyside

  1. 12 Daniel Islas 18:58.7 A.C. Davis

  2. 12 Connor Hasse 19:12.8 Wenatchee

  3. 12 Killian King 19:21.8 Moses Lake

  4. 11 Matt Humpherys 19:30.2 Moses Lake

39. 12 David Jimenez 19:56.4 Sunnyside

  1. 12 Michael Allen 20:02.7 A.C. Davis

  2. 10 Tage Madson 20:10.0 Wenatchee

  3. 12 Tristan Makin 20:17.3 Moses Lake

43. 12 Anthony Moyer 20:18.8 Sunnyside

44. 10 Angel Garcia 20:21.3 Sunnyside

45. 11 Kaden Maxwell 20:21.9 Sunnyside

  1. 11 Ketrin Hemmerling 20:22.3 Moses Lake

  2. 11 Jason Borges 20:49.3 A.C. Davis

  3. 9 Caleb Aguilar 21:08.2 A.C. Davis

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment