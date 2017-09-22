$15.2 million for fish passage

— The Bureau of Reclamation awarded a $15.2 million contract on August 30 to Northbank Civil & Marine, Inc. to build a fish passage tunnel at Cle Elum Dam.

Lake Cle Elum is one of the man-made lakes that store water for Yakima Basin irrigators. Northbank is a small business based in Vancouver, Washington,

Work under this contract involves constructing a 1,250-foot tunnel from the previously constructed secant pile shaft to the downstream stilling basin.

The secant shaft is an underground vault that will eventually house the juvenile fish passage structure, allowing young salmon to safely bypass the dam to the river below.

The Fish Passage Facility is a component of the Yakima River Basin Integrated Water Resource Management Plan, which focuses on water conservation, irrigation needs, fisheries, and watershed health.