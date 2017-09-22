Benton County: No more marijuana stores

— Pot smokers who want to do it legally in the lower Yakima Valley and western part of Benton County still have Prosser as the closest legal source.

Benton County Commissioners decided Tuesday to not allow more marijuana retail outlets than exist. They voted unanimously to allow the three existing retail stores, plus the anticipated store near West Richland.

Two of those stores are in Prosser. The Bake Shop and Altitude will continue to operate without much competition. The closest stores to them are in Union Gap or Finley.

“We (the two shops) share a big open area,” Bake Shop Manager Benny Garcia said.

Garcia said the decision does not affect Bake Shop ownership. He said there has been no talk of opening a second store.

The commission’s decision is not really a surprise. Most municipalities in the area won’t budge on the issue of marijuana shops.

Mabton Mayor Mario Martinez noted the City Council passed an ordinance in 1984 to allow marijuana.

He said only one person has asked about opening a store until he learned he couldn’t because of site restrictions — too close to schools and other public facilities.

“Because of the restrictions, there’s basically no place to put up a shop in Mabton,” Martinez said.

Granger City Clerk Alice Koerner said her community has an ordinance that prohibits marijuana stores. There has been no move to change it.

“I know one man from Sunnyside came and asked the Council to keep an open mind, but he never came back,” she said.

Grandview also prohibits marijuana stores by ordinance, according to Administrator Cus Arteaga said.

“I don’t frequent those stores, so I don’t miss them,” he said.

Arteaga said one Council member recently said he planned to bring up a new discussion, but he hasn’t done it.

Sunnyside Mayor Jim Restucci said he understands the Benton County decision. He sees no good coming from a marijuana store.

“We’re not allowing any of it,” he said.

If it must be, Restucci said he’d rather have it controlled by the state the way it controlled liquor.

When the state had liquor stores, Restucci said, the catch rate in Sunnyside for under age drinkers was in the high 90s percent. After it was opened to just about any store, the catch rate dropped to the mid-80s, he said.