Grandview sunk by Selah

— There was only one first-place finish Thursday in Grandview's girls swim meet against Selah at the Prosser Aquatics Center.

The Vikings won the meet, 106-44.

Maxine Ocampo of the Greyhounds completed the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:28.70. Teammate Jasel Perez was second with a time of 1:30.83.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Ocampo and Perez teamed up with Felicia Pena and Adri Graf for a second-place finish in 2:33.81.

Kendall Roberson had a second-place clocking of 3:07.40 in the 200-yard freestyle event, Ocampo clocked 3:06.12 in the 200-yard individual medley for second, Pina had a time of 7:35.85 in the 500-yard freestyle for second and Mercedes Mendoza earned second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:43.27.

"We have a small team," assistant coach Rita Uribe said. "We swam well despite having a small team."

She said Ocampo and Perez are expected to do well this season, and she is excited to have Graf, a freshman, on the team.

Graf was third in the 100-yard butterfly and Uribe said it was the young swimmer's first time competing in the event at the high school level.

Pena will compete at districts, having qualified at an earlier meet in the 500-yard freestyle.

"(I am) looking forward to the rest of the season with everyone healthy and eligible," Uribe said.