Howdy pardner: Sometimes downtown Granger is still the Old West

— We don’t do investigative stories very often, but we don’t ignore them either.

When I got a call from my office as I was leaving Granger for Sunnyside on Wednesday, I knew I needed to act — someone emailed us saying there had been a cattle stampede in town overnight.

I could see headlines in the eastern newspapers — The Wild West still lives.

The “stampede” didn’t surprise me. There are cattle all around Granger, and probably some in town.

But I was surprised I slept through it; Granger is a small place.

I started with City Hall. The lady there knows me and tried to hide. She gave me the Sgt. Schultz line: “I see nothing, I hear nothing, I know nothing.”



She suggested I turn and ring the police chief’s service ringer, and I did.

Like a veteran cowboy, Robert Schuster said: “That was no stampede, just a few cows walking into town.”

The chief referred me to the Public Works Director Jodie Luke. Luke was amazed anyone was asking.

“That happens all the time,” he said. “It’s happened every year for the 32 years I’ve worked here.”

The stampede that didn’t happen was halted by officer Omar Rodriguez.

He drew his red line in the sand between the station and Anytime Fitness across Sunnyside Avenue, and the cattle didn’t cross it.

It was 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when the owner, Arstein’s Feed Lot, sent a roundup crew. The critters had escaped from a pasture near the high school.

“No property was damaged, nobody was hurt, and no cows were hurt,” Schuster said.

Case closed.

But this episode reminded of wild west Granger when I was just a little kid.

The Granger Sheep Yards, made the city the sheep capital of the northwest.

Sheep came and went by the trainload. You had to dodge them on city streets and country roads as they left or boarded rail cars.

Occasionally, sheep drives — hundreds of head — would go right through town, cook wagon, sheep dogs and all.

There were no signs to slow you down. You just did. The sheep were part of the community.