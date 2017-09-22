Man allegedly tried to burn father’s car

— A Sunnyside man, who is accused of attempting to burn his father’s vehicle, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday.

Trevor Jay Riney, 27, is charged with domestic violence arson following his arrest Wednesday.

Court documents state Riney was upset his father wouldn’t provide him a cigarette, and he grabbed a gas can before pouring gasoline on his father’s vehicle.

Police were called and, upon locating Riney, officers said he smelled of gasoline, documents show.