Man charged after threats

— A Mabton mother requested police arrest her son after he threatened to burn her house down and kill his siblings.

Luis F. Cruz, 24, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday on a charge of domestic violence violating a no-contact order.

His mother told police he made several threats against her Aug. 8. Among them were threats to kill her if she reported his behavior to police, court documents show.

In addition to violating a no-contact order, police found Cruz was wanted on active warrants, records show.