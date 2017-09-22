Man charged after threats

YAKIMA — A Mabton mother requested police arrest her son after he threatened to burn her house down and kill his siblings.
Luis F. Cruz, 24, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday on a charge of domestic violence violating a no-contact order.
His mother told police he made several threats against her Aug. 8. Among them were threats to kill her if she reported his behavior to police, court documents show.
In addition to violating a no-contact order, police found Cruz was wanted on active warrants, records show.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment