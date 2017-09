OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, September 25 – Andy’s unstuffed pepper casserole, brown rice, carrot raisin salad, green beans, peaches, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday September 26 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, apple, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, September 27 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, September 28 – German sausage, herb roasted potatoes, sauerkraut, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, September 29 – Four cheese ziti, roasted sweet potatoes and turnips, green beans, pear crisp, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, September 25 – Long John doughnut, Mandarin oranges, orange juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, September 26 – Hot cinnamon apples, oatmeal, raisins, variety milk.

Wednesday, September 27 – French toast sticks with syrup, tropical fruit, apple juice, variety milk.

Thursday, September 28 – Frosted fudge pop tarts, tropical, orange juice, variety milk.

Friday, September 29 – Smoothie, strawberry and bananas, orange juice, bug bites, variety milk.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, September 25 – Street taco, pico de gallo, lettuce and diced tomatoes, sliced pears, Spanish rice, variety milk.

Tuesday, September 26 – Waffles with syrup, sausage patty, vegetable sticks, strawberries and bananas, variety milk.

Wednesday, September 27 – Chili, jicama, carrot sticks with ranch dressing, fruit cocktail, cinnamon roll, variety milk.

Thursday, September 28 – Chicken nachos, nacho toppings, refried beans, jicama, carrot sticks, applesauce, variety milk.

Friday, September 29 – Corn dog, broccoli florets with ranch dressing, oven fries, peach slices, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, September 25 – Omelet, grahams, has brown patty, juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, September 26 – Banana chunk bar, applesauce cup, juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, September 27 – Pop tart, applesauce, juice, variety milk.

Thursday, September 28 – Cold cereal, banana, pears, variety milk.

Friday, September 29 – Egg patty biscuit, fruit cocktail, juice, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, September 25 – Sunbutter and jelly, ranch flavored Doritos, broccoli, celery, fruit cup, variety milk.

Tuesday, September 26 – Mini corn dogs, Sun Chips, carrots, celery, pineapple, variety milk.

Wednesday, September 27 – Burrito, green salad with tomato, pears, variety milk.

Thursday, September 28 – Taco salad, taco meat, corn bowl, refried beans, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, cucumber, watermelon, variety milk.

Friday, September 29 – Hot dog, ranch flavored Dorito’s, cauliflower, broccoli, pineapple, variety milk.

MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, September 25 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday September 26 – Mini cinnamon roll, juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, September 27 – Egg and cheese slider, juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday, September 28 – Whole grain honey bun, juice, fruit, milk.

Friday, September 29 – Mini pancakes, juice, fruit, milk.

MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, September 25 – Chicken nuggets, Jo Jo’s, carroteenies, mixed fruit, fish graham, milk.

Tuesday, September 26 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, broccoli, mini peppers, peaches, whole grain breadstick, milk.

Wednesday, September 27 – Whole grain burrito, cucumbers with ranch, corn, apple slices, milk.

Thursday, September 28 – Macaroni and cheese, Romaine salad with ranch, green beans, pears, whole grain roll, milk.

Friday, September 29 – Chicken patty on a whole grain bun, Romaine lettuce, baked beans, oranges, milk.