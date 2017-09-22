Rain grounds hot air balloonists

— Rain in the area grounded hot air balloonists this morning prior to the opening launch of The Great Prosser Balloon Rally.

Hundreds of area residents and visitors turned out to see the sunrise launch of 21 colorful balloons.

But while had a clear sky, rain was falling round the region, with cells northeasterly toward the city, officials said, noting the cells, combined with upper-level winds, created dangerous flight conditions.

The weather is expected to be better tomorrow for a second attempt at a sunrise launch.

“So for, it looks better,” organizer Morgan Everett said. “Knock on wood.”

Pilot Eliav Cohen of Seattle said he be ready to go tomorrow.

And while he was disappointed about flight conditions this morning, he said, “It’s not fun to fly in the rain.”

Cohen — a commercial balloonists who flies people for anniversaries, engagements and other reasons — may still take to the air late today.

Even if weather doesn’t improve, Cohen said he’s happy to be a part of The Great Prosser Balloon Rally.

“Being a balloonist is being a part of the community,” he said.

Gesturing around, he added: “And these are all our balloon friends.”

Photographers may have been denied colorful aerial photos this morning, but area youth still had an opportunity to learn about hot air balloons and event climb into a few baskets as pilots ignited burners.

Nine-year-old Ramon Ramos of Sunnyside was among them, as was his 7-year-old brother, Ayden.

The boys’ eyes lit up as pilot Cheri White lit up the burner on the Touchstone Energy balloon.

Jehtson Meyer, 3, of Prosser, wasn’t as excited.

When White gave the burner gas and the air heated up, Meyer covered his eyes with his hands.

Balloonists are expecting to take flight after they conclude a 6:30 a.m. pilot meeting tomorrow. They are also planning for the annual Night Glow in Art Fiker Stadium at dusk tomorrow.