Ramiro G. Perez, 64, of Everett, died Sept. 20, 2017 in Richland.

Formerly of the Lower Yakima Valley, Ramiro was born March 3, 1953, in Donna, Texas.

At the family’s request, no formal services will be held at this time.

Those wishing to sign Ramiro’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.