Sex with child gets 20 years

— Robert Cody Cameron Genoway, of Benton City was sentenced 20 years in prison and 30 of court supervision for sex crimes.

Genoway pled guilty on July 26, 2017, to production of child pornography.

United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced Genoway. Genoway will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to information disclosed during court proceedings, in July of 2016, a detective with the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (SER-ICAC) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) observed an ad on a well-known website seeking a “petite young teeny bopper” for sexual acts.



The detective responded to the ad posing as a thirteen year old minor female. During the course of the communications, Genoway provided evidence against himself.

He was arrested, and during the course of a post arrest interview, admitted that he sought to meet the purported minor for the purpose of sexual intercourse.



Genoway also admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with another minor female, and to producing child pornography images and videos depicting these acts.



Genoway further described that he choked that minor child during the course of his sexual interactions with her.



During the sentencing hearing, Judge Bastian stated that the acts perpetrated by Genoway were “very concerning because it indicates that you were forcible, violent, and dangerous.”