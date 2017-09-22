Photo by Roger Harnack
Westbound traffic existing Interstate 82 yesterday evening was backed up following a three-vehicle crash at the adjacent intersection of Yakima Valley Highway and state Highway 223 The Washington State Patrol, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Granger police responded to the incident. Details were not available by press time last night.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment