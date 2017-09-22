Wenatchee defeats Grizzlies, 8-0

— Although the Grizzlies were blanked, 8-0, by Wenatchee Thursday, Morgan Duim kept the Panthers from scoring in double digits.

She had 9 saves from among the 17 shots taken by the Wenatchee offense.

The Grizzlies played defense most of the match, and the Panthers were able to score 6 goals before the halftime whistle.

Ariana Escobedo scored in the 14th minute, Jaden Griggs found the back of the net in the 25th, Ali Flyn hit pay dirt in the 28th, Griggs put the ball away again in the 30th, Ashley Turner scored in the 34th, and in the 37th, it was Escobedo who booted the ball between the crossbars again.

Escobedo had a hat trick, finding the back of the net with just 4 minutes left on the clock in the second half.

Prior to the final goal, Allie Rader scored at the 65th minute.

"Wenatchee is a strong team, but we proved we can hold them off for significant amounts of time," Sunnyside coach Elizabeth Garcia said, noting the Grizzlies only allowed 2 goals in the second half.

"We just need to work on our consistent effort and marking up," she said.

The Grizzlies were denied from scoring on two attempts by Kenia Ortega.