Council to consider raising taxes

— There was a legal notice in the paper last week about the City Council raising the City’s property tax by one percent for next year.

“That is something we’re allowed to do every year, and we do it every year,” Mayor James Restucci said.

That does not mean one percentage point is added to the current rate. What is added is 1 percent of the current rate. It is not a big increase.

However, Restucci said, the City has come to a crossroads. The general fund of the City’s budget is too tight at the end of each year.

“The general fund is the only fund the Council can do anything about” he said.

At their Aug. 12 budget retreat, Council members were shown a scorecard of the City’s finances.

It showed projected revenues at the end of the year at $35,100,399 and projected spending at $22,988,010. That’s a positive difference of about $12 million.

But, Restucci said, nearly all of the $12 million is dedicated to specific funds. They must be held in reserve for use in the departments those funds represent.

“The projected balance in the water fund has to be spent on water projects,” Restucci.

The projected final revenues in the water fund are $4,390,463 and expenditures are expected to finish 2,772, 993.

The general fund pays for most of the cost of police, parks and recreation, the two biggies.

Projected revenues into that fund finish at $14,267,629. Expenditures will finish at $14,422,572, leaving a negative balance.

Restuccci said the problem is that Council has not raised taxes to a level that matches the rising costs of providing the services.

“The City was not matching those cost upgrades,” Restucci said.

Restucci said Council hopes to finish the 2018 budget in November, but nothing will be rushed.

There will be hearings and meetings which the public will be able to attend.

The same report noted that Sunnyside lags behind Grandview and Wapato in property tax rate. It trails Prosser, Grandview, Toppenish and Wapato in utility tax rate.

Restucci said Sunnyside will be looking at creating a Transportation Benefit District to provide street maintenance funds. Wapato collected $71,000 in 2016 from that tax. Grandview received $165,686.