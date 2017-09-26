Judith F. Carrick, 77, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 22, 2017 in Sunnyside.

She was born Jan. 9, 1949, in Superior, Neb.

A memorial service will be take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Judith’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.