One arrest after hubbub at Rodeway

— The recent public disturbance that started at the Rodeway Inn and finished at Bob’s Drive-In resulted in only one arrest.

The actions of the perpetrators were such that they attracted a huge law enforcement response. But the nature of the incident was not a criminal enterprise.

“We still believe what we originally thought,” Police Cmdr. Scott Bailey said. “It was some type of domestic dispute.”

Police became involved at 11:06 a.m. Sept. 14 when someone called in a woman banging on doors at Rodeway Inn. Two minutes later, it was a woman wielding a gun, breaking windows at Rodeway Inn.

When police arrived at 11:09, a shot went off and police made the shots fired call, requesting backup.



That brought a lot of police attention. Besides Sunnyside Police backup, there was support from Mabton, Washington State patrol and Yakima County Sheriff.

As the first police were arriving, a black pickup sped from the parking lot with one male and two females.

After a brief chase by Sunnyside officers, the pickup stopped in the gravel area of Bob’s Drive-In. Three people were taken into custody. More were detained at Rodeway.

Then police started trying to understand what happened. The people involved were from Yakima and White Swan, Bailey said.

From interviews with the participants, it was learned the woman with the gun fired it accidentally.

There were broken windows, presumably by the same woman.

Eventually, everyone was released except for Demris Dundas, 18, of Yakima. She was arrested for third-degree malicious mischief and discharging a firearm, both misdemeanors.

She was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm and eluding police, both felonies.

Bailey said Dundas is out of jail on bond.