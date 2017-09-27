Christopher John Graff, 37, formerly of Sunnyside, of Ocean Shore, died Sept. 21, 2017, in Ocean Shore.

He was born Oct. 10, 1979, in Sunnyside.

A time of viewing and visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Christopher’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.