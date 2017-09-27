Dale Herman Petersen, 86, of Pasco, formerly of Lower Valley, died Sept. 26, 2017 in Pasco.
He was born Oct. 13, 1930, in Norfolk, Neb.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
