Dale Herman Petersen, 86, of Pasco, formerly of Lower Valley, died Sept. 26, 2017 in Pasco.

He was born Oct. 13, 1930, in Norfolk, Neb.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.