John “Tony” Anthony Carpino, 68, of Grandview, died Sept. 26, 2017, in Grandview.

He was born Sept. 30, 1948, in Pittsburgh, Kan.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, with burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Tony’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Disabled American Veterans at secure.dav.org

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.