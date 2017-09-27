Man with local ties joins advertising staff

— Matt “Mikel” Sagen feels like he had returned home.

As a child, he used to visit his aunt Nora Hernandez, the then office manager at the Daily Sun News, dropping in with his grandmother for lunch or a game of Scramble.

“I was always fascinated by this place (the newspaper). I always wanted to work here,” he said. “It always seemed like a fun place to work.”

He said his aunt left an impression on him and the newspaper. “I hope to be able to do that as well,” he said.

Monday, Sagen, 26, returned to The Daily Sun family as an advertising sales representative.

Known as “Matt” to his friends, he will be using his middle name “Mikel,” professionally. “The newspaper already has a “Mat” (Fluaitte) in sales. I don’t want to confuse the customers,” Sagen said.

Until recently, Sagen has been the general manager of Papa Johns in Yakima.

“I have about 10 years’ experience in food sales and customer service,” he said.

Sagen hopes to take that experience in sales and use it to help potential newspaper advertising customers to grow their business.

He plans to become acquainted with the many “Mom and Pop” businesses in the Lower Valley.



“My focus at my former job was to build business, and that is what I hope to do here at the Daily,” he said.

His mother Elsa Hernandez and brother Zachery Sagen live in Yakima, “...but grandma Rosita Hernandez and aunt Anabel Hernandez live in Sunnyside.”

A West Valley High School graduate, Sagen is also pursuing an Associate of Arts degree in political science at Yakima Valley College.

“Right now, my focus is family and school,” he said.

But he also has a few hobbies that help him relax. He plays soft tip darts, mainly in Yakima, “…but sometimes at the Blue Moon in Sunnyside,” he said.

He is also interested in genealogy and has traced his grandmother’s lineage to the early 1600s in Mexico. He was also a volunteer for the Yakima Valley Genealogy Society.