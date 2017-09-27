Sunnyside may add to car-tab fee

— Despite a light attendance, the City Council decided Monday night to move the prospect of Transportation Benefit District forward.

A Transporation Benefit District is a taxing authority that can raise funds for City streets through auto licenses. It can add as much as $20 the cost of your tabs to raise those funds.

“It can be $20, but it doesn’t have to be,” Mayor James Restucci said. “It could be $1, it could be $5.”

The Benefit District approach to generating revenue has been available for a few years. Wapato and Grandview have Benefit Districts.

Sunnyside just simply hasn’t taken this step, Mayor James Restucci said. But he believes it should.

Restucci was not at the meeting, and two other council members were missing. The four who attended voted to move the process for adoption of a Benefit District along.

“They did not approve a Transportation Benefit District. They just moved the process forward.” Restucci said. “There will be plenty of meetings and hearings before one is adopted.”

Restucci is concerned that if Sunnyside doesn’t adopt a Benefit District soon, it could be left on the outside looking in.

Restucci noted that if Yakima County enacts a Benefit District before Sunnyside does, then Sunnyside would have to share funds generated here with the county.

If Sunnyside acts first, he said, all of the funds it generates would remain with Sunnyside.