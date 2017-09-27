Thomas “Tom” Paul, 63, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 22, 2017 in Sunnyside.
He was born April 22, 1954, in Sunnyside.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, with funeral services at 1 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Tom’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment