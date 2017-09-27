Thomas “Tom” Paul, 63, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 22, 2017 in Sunnyside.

He was born April 22, 1954, in Sunnyside.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, with funeral services at 1 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Tom’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.