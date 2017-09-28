Thomas “Tom” Robert Paul, 63, of Sunnyside, succumbed to the battles and wars of his life on Sept. 22, 2017.

Tom is survived by his loving wife Rox Ann of 17 years, daughter Hilda (Michael) Shelton of Lake Stevens, WA, son Ryan (Trisha) Harriman of Tacoma, daughter Connie (Salvador) De La Cruz of Dessert Aire, daughter Melissa (Andrew) Trevino of Kennewick, his mother Arlene Paul of Kennewick, brother Bruce (Sharon) Paul of Sunnyside, brother Philip Paul of Tacoma, sister Barb (Mike) Leaverton of Pasco, sister Melody (Steve) Van Belle of Prosser, sister Renee (David) Gangloff of SeaTac.

Papa Tom loved his granddaughters immensely! Makenna, Kendall, Kameron, Emily, Zoe, and Evalyn had a very special place in Tom’s heart. He loved his many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Tom was preceded in death by his father Charles Paul of Sunnyside.

Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all.

Tom worked as a contractor and built hundreds of amazing single-family residences, numerous churches and commercial structures during his adult life. He owned and operated Paul’s Construction out of Sunnyside for many years, but his real passion was agriculture and growing plants.

Tom enjoyed nature and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, pick mushrooms and he was a rock hound.

One of his true passions was farming and agriculture. Tom had a beautiful mind and would constantly come up with ways to improve farming practices. Tom and Rox Ann created Sunnybuds in Sunnyside to grow and sell plants and produce to the community. We thank the entire community, customers, and friends for the loving and loyal support they’ve shown us throughout the years.

Tom was always there to help friends with household projects, lending an ear during hard times, or whatever else they needed him for. Tom was also a storyteller, whenever his laugh or voice got louder during one of his stories, the more excited he would become and the harder he would laugh.

A special thank you to the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside for their loving care, support, and for all the arrangements.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Smith’s Funeral Home in Sunnyside. The funeral services for Tom will begin at 1 p.m. Tom will be laid to rest at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside. A celebration of life will take place at South Hill Park Community Center in Sunnyside, following the service.

Those wishing to sign Tom’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.