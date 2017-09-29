Our kind and beloved husband, father, son, grandfather, and friend Darrell Ray Tadlock, 48, of Elsinore, Utah, passed away at his home on Sept. 25, 2017, after a long and difficult battle with cancer.

Darrell was born on April 24, 1969 in Laurel, Md., a son of Leslie Ray and Amber Anita Jenkins Tadlock. He attended Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, graduating in 1987. He attended Big Bend Community College where he graduated with an Academy Profession degree.

He married Rebecca Boucher Aug. 30, 2014, in Elsinore, Utah.

Darrell served on the city Planning Commission for Sunnyside, and he was also member of the board for Rural Enterprise Zoning. He worked at Utah Power and Light in Logistics. He loved motorcycles. He was a great welder, and a mechanic. He enjoyed guns, but most of all loved his family.

He is survived by his wife Rebecca Boucher of Elsinore, his parents Amber and David Hansen of Mesa, Ariz., his father Les Tadlock of Spokane, his son John Tadlock of Phoenix, Ariz., his daughter Anita and Zach Brandvold of Oahu, Hawaii; his step-daughter Shayla Chrisp of Port Angeles, his grandchildren: Ariah Tadlock and Jaidyn Tadlock, both of Medford, Ore., Lauryn Brandvold and David Brandvold, both of Oahu, Hawaii; Riley Chrisp and Cynthia Chrisp, both of Spokane, and a brother, Craig Tadlock.

A celebration honoring the Darrel’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cultural hall, 75 North Center Street, Elsinore, Utah.

Services are under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.

